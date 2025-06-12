5,850 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 187.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 127,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.29 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.