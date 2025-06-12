Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Issues Earnings Results

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.37) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Tornado Group had a negative net margin of 51.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%.
Mobile Tornado Group Stock Up 18.1%
LON:MBT opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Mobile Tornado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
