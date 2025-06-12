Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.0 million-$415.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.5 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

