Davis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Davis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Onsemi by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Onsemi from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

