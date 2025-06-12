Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

