Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,295 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 258.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $10,400,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 393,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 131,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.