Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average is $234.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

