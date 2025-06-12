Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $457.20 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

