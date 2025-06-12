Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $457.20 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.07 and a 200-day moving average of $471.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

