Davis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $213.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

