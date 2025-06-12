Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.71 ($0.04). Approximately 4,658,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 909% from the average daily volume of 461,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.15.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter.
About Hydrogen Utopia International
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
