The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 100.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $357.14 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $292.27 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.05 and its 200-day moving average is $352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

