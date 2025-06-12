Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $373.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

