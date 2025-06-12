Axecap Investments LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Axecap Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

