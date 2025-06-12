Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:V opened at $373.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $688.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

