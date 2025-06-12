Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

