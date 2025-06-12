Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Up 35.7% – Time to Buy?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded up 35.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 249,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 145,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Barksdale Resources Stock Down 5.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

