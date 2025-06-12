325,137 Shares in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Acquired by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 325,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Arvest Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 76,111 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LITP opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.50.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

