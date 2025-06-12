Arvest Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.86 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

