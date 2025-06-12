Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

