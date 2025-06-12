Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $66.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

