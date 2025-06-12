SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 366.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.

VRTX stock opened at $452.44 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

