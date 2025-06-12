SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPYV stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.