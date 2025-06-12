Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock valued at $40,512,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1%

ICE opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

