Ric Smith Sells 23,518 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $430,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,428,575.80. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $502,352.68.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $59,086.98.

On Thursday, March 27th, Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $210,036.48.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $604,686.90.

Shares of S opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 207,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 157,676 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

