Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,627,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 443,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charis Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

