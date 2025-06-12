Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises about 0.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 604.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 555,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $79,619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 342,656 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 362,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,774,000 after acquiring an additional 234,477 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Insider Activity

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $188.29 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.83 and a 12 month high of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

