Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.