MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 258.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $476.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.