Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $134.02 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.