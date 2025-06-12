Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 975 ($13.22) and last traded at GBX 974.95 ($13.22), with a volume of 51752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 968 ($13.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 909.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 900.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93.
Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.
