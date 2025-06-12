Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

ET stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

