Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires 23,132 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,896 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

