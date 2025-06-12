Arvest Investments Inc. Has $32.19 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 3.68% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

