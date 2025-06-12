Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $269.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

