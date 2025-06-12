Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 74 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 18.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Ross Stores by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 28,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 40.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.6%

Ross Stores stock opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $163.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.