Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,184 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:CMG opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

