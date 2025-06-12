Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 42,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $231,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $325.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

