McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.