Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $115,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,386,825.32. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900,459 shares of company stock worth $170,184,739. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $208.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $214.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

