Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 6,207 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

