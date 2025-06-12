iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $89,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

