Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,035 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

