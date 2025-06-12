Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $183.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

