Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 10206171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,123,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

