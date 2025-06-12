Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 6,556 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SEALSQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in SEALSQ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEALSQ by 3,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 480,257 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the first quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

SEALSQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAES opened at $4.42 on Thursday. SEALSQ has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

