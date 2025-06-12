Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MacroGenics Call Options (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,929 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

MacroGenics Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 3,803.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 49,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

