Investors Purchase High Volume of Samsara Put Options (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,841 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 7,485 put options.

Samsara Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:IOT opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. Samsara has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $5,582,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,120. The trade was a 59.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,117,407 shares of company stock worth $88,742,507 in the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 1,881.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after buying an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares during the period. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

