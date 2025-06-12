Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arcus Biosciences Call Options (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 34,803 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,369% compared to the average volume of 538 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

