Axecap Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Axecap Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Unity Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $54,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,506.71. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.